SPOKANE, Wash. - While the prediction on inches of snow has varied throughout the week, it remains clear that a potent winter storm is headed for the Inland Northwest on Friday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of Inland Northwest, with light snow expected to begin Friday morning. The snowfall is expected to ramp up in the middle part of the day, with several inches at the valley floors and several feet of snow in the mountains forecasted.
Snow accumulations of 6-8" are possible around eastern Washington and North Idaho into Friday evening.
Curious about the timing of our Friday winter storm? Here is one of our computer model's predictions!— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 9, 2020
Snow could develop as early as Friday morning, but the heaviest snow is still expected in the afternoon and evening. #PacNW #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/LQ6CdqTQbd
The snow is expected to continue particularly in North Idaho and the Cascades. The accumulations can build up to 18 possible inches in areas like Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport and Schweitzer Mountain Road into Saturday afternoon.
Travel conditions could get very difficult, particularly for the Friday evening commute. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility and conditions could be hazardous around the time even commuters are headed home.
This would be the region's largest snowstorm of the season, if it does come to bear. Our weather team says you need to be prepared. Most everyone will be at school or work when the snow starts. Make sure you have a snow preparedness kit in your vehicle, and that your kids pack snow gear, even if the snow hasn't started falling when they head to the bus stop.
