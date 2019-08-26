SPOKANE, Wash. - Both the South Hill and Kendall Yards locations of Brain Freeze Creamery are closed due to unpaid taxes, but the company said it expects to re-open soon.
KHQ crews visited the South Hill Brain Freeze Creamery and found a notice taped to a window from the Washington State Department of Revenue.
According to the notice, the department issued two tax warrants against Brain Freeze for unpaid taxes, totaling about $19,000.
The notice goes on to say that the company's Certificate of Registration has been revoked, meaning they can't do business right now.
In a Facebook post, responding to a question about the closure and notice, Brain Freeze wrote, "This was a bit unexpected. We had been working with the Department of Revenue to get caught up, not entirely sure what went wrong. We are currently in discussion with the Department of Revenue to see what our options are. We are hoping to be back open mid-week. We appreciate everyone of our wonderful customers and are thankful everyday."
The post goes on to say that their manufacturing facility is not impacted by this matter, and it's business as usual there.