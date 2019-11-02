The Whitman County Sheriff's Office says a brake failure sent a car into a 15-foot deep concrete flood control channel in Colfax just before noon on Saturday.
Deputies say the 1990 Honda Accord was heading west on Canyon Street down a hill when the brakes failed. The driver, 20-year-old Tyler Davis of Sandpoint, Idaho could not get the car to stop and went through the intersection of Main and Canyon Street.
Deputies say the car then hit a telephone pole in an alley before going through a chain link fence and then plunging 15 feet into the flood control channel.
The car came to rest on its side. Davis and his 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.
