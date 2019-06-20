SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Gonzaga Forward Brandon Clarke was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Clark was the 21st pick in the first round.
Oklahoma City Thunder traded their pick with Memphis.
For the 2018-2019 season, Clarke was the Zag all-time leader in blocks on the season with 117.
Clarke has been highly talked of for his "pogo-stick" playing style.
Earlier in the night, Former Zag teammate Rui Hachimura was drafted by the Washington Wizards.
Hachimura is the first Japanese-born player chosen in the first round of the NBA draft with the No. 9 pick.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.