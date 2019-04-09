There's one characteristic about 16-year-old Brandon Burbridge you hear over and over again: his kindness.
"Brandon loved to give and that's the biggest part about who he was," Cindy Skeie, Brandon's aunt, said.
“He’s a big teddy bear,” Kim Davis, also Brandon’s aunt, said.
Brandon’s family is hoping to turn this tragedy into hope for other families in need.
Although Brandon is a registered organ donor, the condition of his body after the accident gave him less than a one percent chance to be able to donate his organs, according to his family.
It turns out that “less than a one percent chance” was all Brandon needed.
“When they informed me that less than 1% of individuals that are in the state that Brandon is can be an organ donor… I knew it was God who allowed that,” Davis said.
“By him donating, it’s bringing so many close together… Helping other families continue to have experiences with their own families,” Skeie said.
“It’s literally Brandon’s last act of kindness,” Davis said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Brandon’s family with medical and memorial fees: https://www.gofundme.com/the-memorial-of-brandon-burbridge
