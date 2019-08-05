UPDATE August 5, 9:00 PM:
SANDPOINT, Idaho- The Idaho Department of Lands says the Brandy Fire burning around 5 miles away from Spirit Lake, on privately-owned ranch land, is 100 acres in size.
The fire is in a remote area, surrounded by private forest land and other lands managed by the Idaho Department of Lands.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office originally issued level three evacuation orders for several homes on roads to the north and east of the fire at 5:30 p.m.
Those evacuation orders were lifted and residents were told they could return to their homes at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Department of Lands crews are being assisted by rural fire crews, as well as air resources, including one air tanker, a helicopter and several other aircraft dropping water and flame retardant.
Crews are also using hoses and bulldozers to build a containment line. There is currently no estimated time for containment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho- Fire crews are on scene, working to put out a brush fire that's burning in the Brandy Ranch area just south of Priest River, Idaho.
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are on scene, including the Idaho Department of Lands.
There is no estimation on how large the fire is, but the BCSO reports that smoke is visible for miles in the area.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.