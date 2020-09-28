MOSCOW, Idaho - A fight was caught on camera Saturday afternoon during an anti-mask protest in front of the Moscow Police Department.
In the video, a few dozen people are seen gathering close together without masks. The people in the video were listening to a speaker at the protest.
A minute into the video, two men are seen arguing. The man wearing a mask is seen backing away from what looks to be an anti-mask protester.
As the man wearing the mask is backing up, he stumbles into a car and then throws his drink at the anti-mask protester.
The man in the mask then tries to walk away but the anti-mask protester starts hitting him. Two other people intervene and stop the fight.
KHQ has reached out to the the Moscow Police Department for further information and have not heard back.
