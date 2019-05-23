Brawl breaks out at Florida Dairy Queen after mom of employee yells at manager, and manager then throws hot grease at employee

A brawl at a Florida Dairy Queen ended with a manager under attack after allegedly throwing hot grease on an employee.
Homestead Police, released video showing the attack on Belinda Ahwach Tuesday.
Investigators say the manager threw hot grease at an employee, causing minor burns.
It all started when the employee called her mother to complain about her manager, Ahwach.
The employee's mom, Alicia Hodge, showed up and began arguing with Ahwach and then hitting her, according to police.
Ahwach was then seen grabbing a pan of something from the kitchen.
That something, investigators say, was hot grease.
Video then shows Ahwach throwing the grease at the employee.
The employee and another relative can then be seen attacking Ahwach.
Ahwach is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Hodge, her daughter, and a relative are all charged with simple battery.