Brazil flag

Brazilian workers began their labor strike Friday over possible pension reform by new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro 

According to the Associated Press, the reform the Bolsonaro administration is pushing for in Congress would raise the retirement age to 65 for men and 62 for women. Currently, men can retire as early as 50 and women after working for 30 years. 

This strike is likely to shut down most public transportation in Brazil. 

This is the first labor strike in over 2 years and the first labor strike under Bolsonaro.   

