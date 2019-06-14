Brazilian workers began their labor strike Friday over possible pension reform by new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to the Associated Press, the reform the Bolsonaro administration is pushing for in Congress would raise the retirement age to 65 for men and 62 for women. Currently, men can retire as early as 50 and women after working for 30 years.
The general strike is underway across #Brazil against Bolsonaro's pension reform plans. Here, workers shut down public transportation in Curitiba, early this morning. #GeneralStrike #grevegeral #14J #GrevePeloBrasil— Michael Fox (@mfox_us) June 14, 2019
(Fotos: Gibran Mendes / CUT Paraná) pic.twitter.com/qg7bqCZaSL
This strike is likely to shut down most public transportation in Brazil.
This is the first labor strike in over 2 years and the first labor strike under Bolsonaro.