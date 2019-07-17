Brazilian police arrest father and son for fake Lamborghini and Ferrari factory

Police in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina have raided a manufacturing factory making bootleg luxury vehicles arresting father and son duo.
According to CNN, officials seized eight semi-assembled replicas of Ferraris and Lamborghinis on Monday.
These Guys Got Caught Building Fake @ferraris And @Lamborghinis. A father and son team were selling the Fakerarris and Shamborghinis via social media. #supercar Read: https://t.co/Yzh5rIoHrD pic.twitter.com/AColvRyVDr— CarBuzz (@CarBuzzcom) July 17, 2019
According to police, the vehicles were being sold on social media for $48,000 to $66,000, a fraction of what a real sports car goes for.