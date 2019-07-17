Brazilian police arrest father and son for fake Lamborghini and Ferrari factory

Police in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina have raided a manufacturing factory making bootleg luxury vehicles arresting  father and son duo. 

According to CNN, officials seized eight semi-assembled replicas of Ferraris and Lamborghinis on Monday. 

According to police, the vehicles were being sold on social media for $48,000 to $66,000, a fraction of what a real sports car goes for.  

