Some sun breaks are expected as we head into the afternoon hours. Conditions today are much drier compared to what we have been seeing lately. High temperatures remain below average in the mid 30s. Tonight we will look for temperatures in the low 20s with the chance for patchy freezing fog. Keep in mind that means roads could be extra slick!
Tomorrow starts out quiet, but we will see increasing clouds ahead of our next system moving in. That could bring rain, a rain snow mix, or snow as we head overnight into Friday. The end of the work week commute could be impacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.