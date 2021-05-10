SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in North Spokane Monday evening.
Spokane Police Public Information Officer Corp. Nick Briggs said officers responded to North Colton Street & East Wedgewood Avenue around 8 p.m.
"We have a number of shell casings and indications that a number of people were involved," Corp. Briggs said.
Witnesses telling KHQ they heard a couple dozen shots fired before a car sped off.
The person transported to the hospital has unknown injuries.
SPD is still working to gather information about possible suspects and suspect vehicles.
"This is a very violence scene. I can't say there is no continued threat," Corp. Briggs said. "Anytime we have outstanding suspects willing to engage in this type of violence, certainly I can't say that everything is safe."
The area will be shutdown for multiple hours.