SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said it has arrested two juvenile suspects for a shooting that happened Sunday night near 55th and Regal.
SCSCO obtained a search warrant for the home near 61st and Pittsburg where they were detained.
Detectives found a semi automatic handgun that is the same caliber as the casings at the scene.
Detectives say it all started started when the two suspects, a white male, and a black male, were meeting with the 19-year-old victim to purchase a vaping pen. met the victim to buy a vaping pipe.
At some point one suspect pulled out a semi auto handgun, demanded the victim's car and money.
Investigators say the victim thought it was a fake gun, started to drive away and was shot in the chest.
They were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Detectives say after gathering evidence they developed probable cause to charge the suspects with robbery and assault charges.
Both declined to make statements or provide information to investigators.
They were booked into juvenile detention.
