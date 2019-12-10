UPDATE:
According to WSP, the four children have been found in Cheney.
This is a developing story, information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
An Amber Alert has been issued for a four children in Seattle.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle is a 1992 Tan Bounder RV that is 28-feet long. with license plate Washington BPP8654.
The suspect is a 42-years-old Nicholas Antoine who is a white male and is 250-pounds. He is accompanied by his wife 38-year-old Crystal Lane Antoine.
The four children they have are 13-year-old Charles Antoine, 16-year-old George Antoine, 9-year-old Sadie Antoine and 7-year-old Rose Antoine.
A king County judge ordered the four children be turned over to Child Protective Services. Prior to that order, Nicholas left Seattle in their motor home fleeing the state.
If you see the vehicle please call 911.
