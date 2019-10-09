UPDATE AT 2:10 am:
Avista Utilities is reporting over 32,000 customers without power Wednesday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE - Avista Utilities is reporting over 27,000 customers without power Wednesday morning.
Between Medical Lake and Airway Heights, there are seven outages impacting over 2,000 customers.
In the Spokane area, the Avista outage map shows 272 outages impacting over 23,000 customers.
In North Idaho, the map shows three outages impacting nearly 1,500 customers.
Avista says they are working to restore power.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.
