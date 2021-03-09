UPDATE: 

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a truck is likely at fault for causing a multi-car crash. 

SCSO said the van was heading westbound and the truck ran a stop sign, hitting the van. 

There are Serious injuries but not life threatening.

UPDATE: 

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, two people have serious injuries from the crash. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Multiple cars are involved in a crash near University and Valleyway. 

Photos show a car flipped over into the front yard of a home. 

Roadways are blocked in both directions. 

KHQ crews are heading to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received. 