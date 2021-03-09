UPDATE:
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a truck is likely at fault for causing a multi-car crash.
SCSO said the van was heading westbound and the truck ran a stop sign, hitting the van.
There are Serious injuries but not life threatening.
UPDATE:
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, two people have serious injuries from the crash.
Information will be updated as it is received.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Multiple cars are involved in a crash near University and Valleyway.
Photos show a car flipped over into the front yard of a home.
Roadways are blocked in both directions.
KHQ crews are heading to the scene. Information will be updated as it is received.