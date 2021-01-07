WASHINGTON, D.C.- Early Thursday morning, Congress confirmed Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Following the certification of the Electoral College, President Donald Trump says there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”
The statement was posted on Twitter by Dan Scavino, White House Deputy Chief of Staff.
The President's Twitter was locked following a day of unrest at the Capitol Building.
The official Electoral College count came in at 306-232 for Biden.
