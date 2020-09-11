SPD officer shot, one suspect killed and possibly another detained, according to Spokane Co. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. We’re expecting to get more info from SPD Chief Craig Meidl shortly... pic.twitter.com/Lg0EHGGXCj— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 11, 2020
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 11:40 A.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been shot and a suspect has been killed during an incident in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the injured officer is being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
There is still a very active scene in the area of Broadway and Dyer. Early reports indicated there may be a second suspect barricading themselves in a room at the Rodeway Inn in the area. It is not clear if a second suspect has been identified at this time.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Police are expected to hold a news conference shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is major police activity in the area of Broadway and Dyer.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, a Spokane Police officer is being transported to the hospital after being shot.
One subject dead, another is barricaded in a hotel nearby.
KHQ has a crew on the way to the area to learn more information.
Please avoid the area.
