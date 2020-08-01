SPOKANE - Division St. is blocked in all directions between Weile Ave. and Lyons St. early Saturday morning while police investigate an officer-involved car crash.
According to police on scene, an officer was responding to a call when they collided with another car.
Right now, it's unclear who was at fault and police are awaiting daylight to fly a drone over the crash site.
There were no major injuries and a detour is in place.
This is a developing story and as soon as more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
