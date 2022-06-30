BREAKING: Driver attempts to flee police, rolls car, runs on foot, found hiding in local business

SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH- Early Thursday morning police attempted to conducted traffic stop of a red Monte Carlo on I-90 headed east bound.
KHQ was on scene as events unfolded.
Per WSP the driver was not cooperative and they did not pursue due to new laws in place.
The driver attempted to flee and left I-90, got off on Broadway exit and overcorrected on the turn, which flipped the car.
The driver described as a middle aged man and the passenger fled on foot.
As KHQ got on scene police found the driver hiding in a local business, likely truck shop.
Unclear as to the location of the passenger at this moment in time.
