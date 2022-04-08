SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on S. Russel Rd. and W. US 2. The incident has been given high priority.
SFD reports one person has been detained by police and is cooperating. They are being questioned regarding the fire and may face first-degree reckless burning, but no one has been charged at this time.
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for Airways Heights between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd. to Russel Rd. and Grove Rd. due to a brush fire.
RIGHT NOW: Level 3 evacuations ordered for Airways Heights between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd. to Russel Rd. and Grove Rd. due to a brush fire. @911Srec #WeAre911 #WeAreCrimeCheck #AlwaysHereForYou pic.twitter.com/HXereEyQ95— SREC 911 (@911Srec) April 9, 2022
Last updated on April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
At present, the fire spans two acres, but the 20 mph sustained winds are complicating efforts to extinguish it.
While SFD hasn't stated a cause, Spokane Police do have someone on scene they are questioning.
