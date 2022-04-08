SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department, Spokane County Fire District 10, Airway Heights Fire Department are on scene of a brush fire on S. Russel Rd. and W. US 2. The incident has been given high priority.
The fire has expanded to 25 acres, but crews have been working steadily to contain the blaze and stop it from spreading, despite the steady wind.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the evacuation order has been lowered to level 1, meaning residents should be alert and prepared to leave should the situation get worse, but may remain in the area at this time.
Last updated on April 8 at 8:30 p.m.
SFD reports one person has been detained by police and is cooperating. They are being questioned regarding the fire and may face first-degree reckless burning, but no one has been charged at this time.
Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for Airways Heights between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd. to Russel Rd. and Grove Rd. due to a brush fire.
RIGHT NOW: Level 3 evacuations ordered for Airways Heights between Highway 2 and Greenwood Rd. to Russel Rd. and Grove Rd. due to a brush fire. @911Srec #WeAre911 #WeAreCrimeCheck #AlwaysHereForYou pic.twitter.com/HXereEyQ95— SREC 911 (@911Srec) April 9, 2022
At present, the fire spans two acres, but the 20 mph sustained winds are complicating efforts to extinguish it.
While SFD hasn't stated a cause, Spokane Police do have someone on scene they are questioning.
