SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 45 firefighters responded to a large warehouse fire on Regal and Trent Sunday evening that could be seen for miles.
Spokane fire chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was reported around 8:30pm and fire crews were on scene within minutes.
Flames could be seen billowing through the roof and some windows. Firefighters entered the building to make sure it was unoccupied.
Due to the severe nature of the fire and the structural damage to the abandoned building, incident response crews made the decision to pull all crews out of the building and go on the defensive.
The fire department used multiple ladder engines to fight the fire from above, where the flames were coming through the roof. They said that due to the combustible materials inside the abandoned building, the fire spread very quickly and was hard to control.
Schaeffer said that they have the fire under control now, but fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night to make sure it doesn’t get worse.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, however Schaeffer said that this building was on the radar of the fire department due to the fact that it was abandoned with lots of debris and also had reports of people trespassing and living in it unlawfully.
He said that they have taken evidence from the scene and are working to officially determine the cause of the fire.