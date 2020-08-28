  • Kelly Hatmaker KHQ News Director

POST FALLS, ID - Firefighters were responding to reports of flames and smoke coming from buildings in a residential neighborhood near Seltice Elementary in Post Falls.

The initial call out this afternoon was for an address on North Kaniksu Street, an area of newer-built single family homes. 

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. 

KHQ has a crew on the way for more information. 

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

