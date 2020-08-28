POST FALLS, ID - Firefighters were responding to reports of flames and smoke coming from buildings in a residential neighborhood near Seltice Elementary in Post Falls.
The initial call out this afternoon was for an address on North Kaniksu Street, an area of newer-built single family homes.
The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.
KHQ has a crew on the way for more information.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
