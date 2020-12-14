Spokane, WASH.- Several Spokane Police Officers are blocking off areas of Browne's Addition while conducting an investigation early Monday morning.
2nd Ave. between Oak and Maple Street is closed. Investigators ask you please avoid the area.
A white vehicle near inside the blocked-off area does have blood on the outside of it.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is on scene awaiting more information from police.
This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.