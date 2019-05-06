SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- The identity of the man killed by a Spokane County Deputy on Saturday has been released.
25-year-old Ethan Austin Murray died from multiple gunshot wounds after a deputy fired at him during a call on Saturday evening.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the information on Monday.
The officer involved shooting happened on May 4, after Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an individual running around without a shirt on and "acting strange" near a group of children playing nearby an apartment complex on the 2800 block of N. Cherry.
Authorities say there is reason to believe Murray was high on drugs or intoxicated.
Deputies arrived on scene around 5:35 p.m. and attempted to make contact with Murray. Deputies say Murray tried to run away from authorities, to a grassy area toward a known homeless camp.
Deputies over the radio said Murray was not being compliant with authorities.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told KHQ that shortly after this shots were fired.
Two deputies were on scene at the time of the shooting. Only one deputy fired a weapon.
Authorities say it is unknown if the person killed lived in the area.
The deputy that fired his weapon has been placed on leave following officer involved shooting protocol.
The investigation is ongoing.