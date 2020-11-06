BREAKING: Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania. He's ahead by more than 5,000 votes.
Biden: 49.4%
President Trump: 49.3%
Pennsylvania gets 20 electoral votes. Close to 150,000 votes remain outstanding.
