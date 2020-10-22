COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Panhandle Health District (PHD). Based on PHD's criteria, they are moving Kootenai and Boundary counties to the "substantial" or "red" risk category. Bonner and Benewah remain in the "minimal" or "yellow" category.
“We know these categories are important to the schools in making their decisions moving forward,” Lora Whalen, District Director for Panhandle Health District said. “Schools and districts in our area have excellent plans in place to keep kids safe in school.”
County risk categories are reviewed and updated each Thursday. The key metrics PHD uses to determine the county risk levels include positivity rate, hospitalizations and a 7- day rolling average of cases per county.
A full list of recommendations for the general public, for all risk levels can be found in PHD’s regional gating criteria plan here.
