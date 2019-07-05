RIDGECREST, Cal-- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has rocked Southern California Friday night, 11 miles from where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Thursday.
The earthquake initially had a magnitude of 7.1 when it registered around 8:19 p.m.
There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but reports say the motion from the earthquake seemed to last at least a half'minute.
Other reports say the shock was felt in Las Vegas, and areas in Mexico.
If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.
Since the 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, there have been 1,700 aftershocks according to seismologists.