SPOKANE, Wash - A man is in custody after threatening to shoot Spokane Police officers.
Police say Friday evening they got a call about a potentially violent domestic incident near Hoffman and Haven in Hillyard.
When Offices arrived they found a man outside a home and began to talk to him. Officers say he threatened to shoot them and went back inside the home.
Officers then stepped back and called for the SWAT team.
Despite being able to talk to the man on the phone, he refused to surrender. SWAT then fired pepper and tear gas into the home.
The suspect then came out and surrendered without further incident.
