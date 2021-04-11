UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found deceased and a 5-year-old child was discovered severely injured inside a home in North Spokane. SPD said they do believe they have the person responsible for the attacks identified.
SPD officials said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that they are not searching for any additional suspects. The scene near Queen and Adams will remain active for several hours.
First responders found a man inside of a running vehicle in a closed garage at the same scene. He was taken to the hospital and as of Sunday afternoon, is still alive.
SPD said they do not believe this was a random crime, but did not elaborate. They said they are currently conducting searches as the investigation continues.
The 5-year-old child was rushed to the hospital and was last known to be undergoing surgery.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A heavy police scene is at the intersection of Queen and Adams in North Spokane.
KHQ crews on scene said there is a large perimeter set up.
Avoid the area.
