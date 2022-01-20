CHATTAROY, Wash.- Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in North Spokane County that left one man hospitalized and potentially fighting for his life.
Deputies say the shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument between people in two cars, about a passing incident near Blanchard Road in Elk.
Deputies say four men in one car were arguing with a man in another, and things escalated. One of the men in the group pulled out a gun, shot the man from the other car in the abdomen, and then drove off, leaving him there on the road.
Deputies found the wounded man and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he's now in stable condition.
Major Crimes Detectives say they've tentatively figured out who the four men were, and they're now working to figure out what led up to the violent argument.
So far, they haven't made any arrests, but deputies say they don't think there's a threat to the general public.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near East Blanchard Road and North Elk-Chattaroy Road. At this time we have no word on whether there are any victims, if anyone has been detained or arrested, or if there is any kind of threat to the public.
KHQ has a crew at the scene, but we are not being allowed past the road barricade. We’ve reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, but have not heard back.
As soon as we have any information, we will update this story.