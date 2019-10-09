There will be no school today for the students of Spokane Public Schools.
The district cancelled classes around 4:45am, after its drivers had surveyed bus routes around the city. They found downed tree limbs and power lines blocking many side streets, especially in the area of Spokane's South Hill, where the snow had piled up overnight.
All school activities, programs, and facility usage scheduled for today are also canceled.
