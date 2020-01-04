Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY. THE STRONGEST WIND GUSTS WILL LIKELY OCCUR BETWEEN 6 AM AND NOON. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY EXPERIENCE TREACHEROUS CROSS WINDS ON HIGHWAY 195 BETWEEN SPOKANE AND LEWISTON THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&