SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a Saturday morning structure fire at the Village on Broadway Apartments.
Firefighters say it could have been much worse if it weren't for the up-to-date smoke detectors in the third-floor unit.
Captain Craig Warzon with the Spokane Valley Fire Department says the resident was woken up by the smoke alarm. When firefighters arrived, the evacuated the rest of the building.
A dog died because of the incident, no other injuries were reported.
Firefighters believe the flames ignited on the deck of the unit, but an investigation is underway.
The same apartment unit caught fire three years ago, with different residents occupying it at the time.
