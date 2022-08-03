SPOKANE, WASH- Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine.
Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.
An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing OK.
A perimeter has been set up from second avenue to the I-90 offramp near Dicks Hamburgers. The closed area stretches from between 3rd and 2nd Avenue to Arthur Street.
Agencies within the region are responding from as far as Spokane Valley to the Sheriffs Office.
BREAKING: I am on scene of a heavy police presence in downtown Spokane, from the appearance all agencies locally are responding. The only information we have received thus far is that there is a major perimeter from essentially second to the I-90 offramp by Dicks. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/LdDE48vUpB— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 3, 2022