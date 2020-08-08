SPOKANE, Wash. -
Note: This is a developing story.
Update: Aug. 8, 3:15 a.m. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an officer involved shooting happened early Saturday morning, that was linked to a string of other robberies.
SPD says special investigations and SWAT located a suspect and another person in a car around 11:30 p.m. last night. The driver escaped, but the suspect, who was a passenger, had a firearm and police spoke with him for about five minutes trying to deescalate the situation.
According to SPD, two officers shot at him. He then surrendered and was transported to the hospital, where he's expected to survive.
Previous Coverage:
According to the Spokane Police Department, early Saturday morning, an officer involved shooting took place in North Spokane.
Crestline from Bridgeport to Cora is blocked.
