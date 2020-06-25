BONNER COUNTY, Idaho-- One person died after a boat capsized on Lake Pend Oreille on Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office said 10 people were out boating near Glengary Bay when the 21 foot ski boat began taking on water from high waves during a storm.
A nearby boater saw the capsized boat and called for help. That person then began working to rescue people in the water and was able to rescue six of the people from the capsized boat.
A Bonner County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol boat arrived on scene and rescued three more people from the water. Then two more sheriff's boats, a boat from Selkirk Fire, and a boat from Samowen Fire joined the search for the tenth passenger.
Bonner County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the missing person who unfortunately died.
Nine people survived the incident. They suffered no injuries.
The investigation into the incident is underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.