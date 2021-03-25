PANHANDLE HEALTH DISTRICT, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) Board of Health has voted 5-2 to rescind their mask mandate.
PHD's mask mandate has been in effect since January 28, 2021.
During the meeting, some board members argued that the mandate has had an unforeseen impact on the mental health of Idahoans, while others suggested it's necessity in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Since PHD's mask mandate took effect COVID-19 related hospitalizations have dropped from 43 in January to 17 as of March 24.