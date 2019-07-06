BREAKING: Police on scene of reported shooting at 7th and Maple

There is a heavy police presences at 7th Street and Maple Street in Spokane for a reported shooting.
According to The Spokesman-Review, police confirmed there was a shooting and there are no injuries or victims. Still no word on a suspect. The Maple View Apartments are taped off.
According to the Spokane Police Department's Twitter, area roads are closed.
Police are on scene putting up crime tape. KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson gathering more information.
