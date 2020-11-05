BREAKING: President Donald Trump is set to announce lawsuits during a news conference in Las Vegas.
The Trump Campaign alleges there are "tens of thousands" of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it's not seeking to stop the vote, but rather ensure that every "legal" vote is counted and that no "illegal" votes are counted.
A news conference is expected for 10 a.m. PST.
More information to come.
