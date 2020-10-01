On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
President Trump, 74, making the announcement on Twitter writing, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The First Lady also releasing a statement on Twitter, "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
According to the Associated Press, President Trump and Melania were tested after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive.
Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening.
Hicks also traveled with Trump to the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.
According to NBC News, there were at least 20 people who were traveling with President Trump and Hope Hicks including Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. Kimberly Gilfoyle, Eric Trump, Lara Trump Rep. Jim Jordan, Alice Marie Johnson, Robert O'Brien, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Jared Kushner, Derek Lyons, Bill Stephen, Gaby Hurt, Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany and Tiffany Trump
President Trump's physician Sean Conley releasing a statement reading in part, "the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments."
President Trump was scheduled to host a rally on Friday in Sanford, Florida before testing positive and quarantining.
Despite COVID-19, President Trump has held multiple rallies across the nation. Photos and videos of the rallies show supporters not wearing masks or social distancing.
People across the country are starting to release statement regarding the announcment.
Vice President Mike Pence tweeting, "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."
Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.