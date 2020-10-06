BREAKING: President Trump instructs representatives to stop negotiating relief bill until after election
BREAKING: NBC News is reporting that: "President Trump says he has 'instructed my representatives to stop negotiating" for a new coronavirus relief bill 'until after the election;' says he has asked Sen. McConnell to 'focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee" to the US Supreme Court."
