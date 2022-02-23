UNITED STATES - President Joe Biden responded to Russia's announcement of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. https://t.co/Q7eUJ0CG3k— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
Last Updated: Feb. 23 at 7:45 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Wednesday, claiming that it's intended to protect civilians, the AP reported.
During a televised address, Putin said this comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He said Russia doesn't intend to occupy the country. Putin said any countries that attempt to interfere with the military operation would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.