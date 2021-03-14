BREAKING: Schweitzer confirms that someone died at the Mountain on Friday

On Sunday a Schweitzer Mountain representative confirmed for KHQ that someone died on the mountain Friday afternoon.
The Schweitzer spokesperson would not say whether the person was skiing of snowboarding, what age the individual is or even what sex. KHQ is still working on confirming those details.
Here is the entirety of Schweitzer's response:
"Friday afternoon we did have an unfortunate accident on the mountain. The individual injured was flown via LifeFlight to the hospital. Unfortunately after arriving at the hospital, the person did not survive. That is all the information we have to share at this point."