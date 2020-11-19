Centennial Hotel Shooting

UPDATE: Police say there are two victims with non-life threatening injuries and that the shooting was not random. 

The search for the suspect continues. Please avoid the area. 

SPOKANE - There is heavy police presence at the Centennial Hotel in downtown Spokane due to a shooting. 

N. Washington street is closed in that area, according to police. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

