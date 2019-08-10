A man is in the hospital after getting shot in the stomach after a fight in North Spokane.
Spokane Police Officers responded to Monroe and Maxwell for a shooting. The shooting victim was lying in the middle of the intersection, suffering from a gunshot wound in his torso. Officers provided medical aid to the male until Medics arrived and took over treatment.
A Washington State Tropper was in the area during the shooting and contacted the shooter. The man who fired the shot had remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police.
After conducting an investigation Officers learned that the shooting victim was involved in some kind of domestic situation at a nearby apartment complex.
As he was leaving the area on foot, he had another confrontation with the shooter. During that physical confrontation, the male was shot one time and fled a short distance before collapsing in the intersection.
The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition. At this time, the shooter was not arrested and was released at the scene. The investigation will continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Witnesses or video may change some of the information that was provided in this release. Charges may come forth in the future.
The Spokane Police is looking for anybody who witnessed the incident or what lead up to it to please call crime check at 456-2233, reference case 2019-20149960.