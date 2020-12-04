Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...WIDESPREAD VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER OR LESS IN DENSE FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND OKANOGAN VALLEY. MORE SPECIFICALLY...THE WEST PLAINS OF SPOKANE, NORTH SPOKANE, HIGHWAY 26 FROM ROYAL CITY TO WASHTUCNA, ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER FROM GRAND COULEE TO BRIDGEPORT AND ALONG HIGHWAY 97 FROM MALLOTT TO OMAK. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. IN ADDITION TO THE POOR VISIBILITIES, ROADS WILL BECOME SLICK IN THE FREEZING FOG. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY DOES REMAIN IN EFFECT DUE TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...WIDESPREAD VISIBILITIES OF ONE QUARTER OR LESS IN DENSE FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND OKANOGAN VALLEY. MORE SPECIFICALLY...THE WEST PLAINS OF SPOKANE, NORTH SPOKANE, HIGHWAY 26 FROM ROYAL CITY TO WASHTUCNA, ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER FROM GRAND COULEE TO BRIDGEPORT AND ALONG HIGHWAY 97 FROM MALLOTT TO OMAK. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. IN ADDITION TO THE POOR VISIBILITIES, ROADS WILL BECOME SLICK IN THE FREEZING FOG. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY DOES REMAIN IN EFFECT DUE TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&