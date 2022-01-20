police light vault.jpg

CHATTAROY, Wash.- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near East Blanchard Road and North Elk-Chattaroy Road. At this time we have no word on whether there are any victims, if anyone has been detained or arrested, or if there is any kind of threat to the public.  

KHQ has a crew at the scene, but we are not being allowed past the road barricade. We’ve reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Cpl. Mark Gregory, but have not heard back. 

As soon as we have any information, we will update this story. 

