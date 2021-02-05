SPOKANE, Wash. - A north Spokane stabbing suspect has barricaded themselves inside an apartment on Corra Avenue and Post Street.
Spokane Police told KHQ they are attempting to make contact with the suspect.
Post Street is blocked off, avoid the area.
The stabbing happened Friday afternoon in the Garland District at a laundromat. Spokane Police said the victim is in the hospital.
Information will be updated as it is received.
