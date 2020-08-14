UPDATE 8/14 2:34PM:
Fire Officials say the fire is now 75 percent contained
UPDATE 8/14 1:02PM:
The fire is now named the Sunset Frontage Fire.
It has burned 10 to 20 acres.
25 homes have been evacuated.
Level 3 evacuations at Sunset Frontage Road to Rouge Road to Green Road.
Level 2 evacuations are in place from Greenwood north to Dino.
Crews have also requested state mobilization to help fight the fire.
UPDATE 8/14 12:32PM:
According to Guy Gifford with the Department of Natural Resources, the fire has burned at least 10 acres.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for people living in the area. The fire is threatening homes.
Air resources have been called in to help fight the fire and as many as 40 Firefighters are on the ground from more than a half-dozen agencies.
Right now, its not clear how the fire started.
The fire is burning grass and some trees.
Previous Coverage:
BREAKING: A wildfire is burning north of the Spokane Airport. The Department of Natural Resources is there.
Sunset Highway frontage road is closed in both directions.
KHQ has a crew on the way.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.